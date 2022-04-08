Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,146 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Comerica worth $13,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 241.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,102,000 after buying an additional 440,188 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in Comerica by 227.5% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,700,000 after buying an additional 377,087 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Comerica during the third quarter worth about $29,443,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comerica by 1,687.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,362,000 after buying an additional 238,791 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Comerica by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,118,000 after buying an additional 237,136 shares during the period. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

CMA stock opened at $88.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $258,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile (Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.