Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 6,234 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,234 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $14,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Everest Re Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 28.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $296.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $290.96 and its 200 day moving average is $278.25. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $308.20.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.96%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

