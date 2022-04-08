Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 169.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 463,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,670 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.18% of DXC Technology worth $14,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 59.6% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 105.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the third quarter worth $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 89.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 53,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,974,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock opened at $30.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.28 and its 200 day moving average is $32.95. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $28.57 and a 1 year high of $44.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 3.67% and a positive return on equity of 16.81%. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.25.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

