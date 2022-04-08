Cwm LLC Invests $1.60 Million in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

Cwm LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 41,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,000. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Horace Mann Educators as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth approximately $223,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HMN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Johnson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total transaction of $61,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $40.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.70. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.40 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 8.51%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.76%.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

