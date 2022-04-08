D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 1,623 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

D.A. Davidson & CO. decreased its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 192.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 377.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 128.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FE opened at $47.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.54 and a 12-month high of $47.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.43.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 11.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.38%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised FirstEnergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.75.

About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.