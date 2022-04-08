Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (RBD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 6th

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited (ASX:RBD – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.297 per share on Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th.

About Restaurant Brands New Zealand

Restaurant Brands New Zealand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates quick service and takeaway restaurants in New Zealand, Australia, California, Hawaii, Saipan, and Guam. The company operates the KFC, Pizza Hut, Carl's Jr., and Taco Bell brands in New Zealand; the KFC and Taco Bell brands in Australia and California; and the Taco Bell and Pizza Hut brands in Hawaii, Guam, and Saipan.

