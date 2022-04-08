Wentworth Resources plc (WEN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.16 on July 29th

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.16 ($0.02) per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This is a boost from Wentworth Resources’s previous dividend of $0.52. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of LON:WEN opened at GBX 23.55 ($0.31) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 21.74. Wentworth Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 19 ($0.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 27 ($0.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a current ratio of 5.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63.
Wentworth Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- 3 Dividend Growth Stocks to Help You Fight Inflation
- 4 Sin Stocks to Give Your Portfolio a Shot in the Arm
- MarketBeat Podcast: Buy, Sell or Hold – Nike, Nio and Starbucks
- Lamb Weston Is One Hot Potato
- Inflation Drags On Conagra Brands Results
Receive News & Ratings for Wentworth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wentworth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.