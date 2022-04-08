KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $55.81 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.55 and a 52-week high of $83.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.71.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.48. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $962.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.91%.

In related news, Director Matt Cohler acquired 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.26 per share, for a total transaction of $505,871.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,078 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 26,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

