Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut Lazard from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lazard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lazard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lazard from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.25.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $33.67 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.65. Lazard has a twelve month low of $31.64 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.96 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. Lazard’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Lazard by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

