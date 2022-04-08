Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Given New $20.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GHL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.13.

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

NYSE:GHL opened at $14.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $20.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.32 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.03). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 50.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok acquired 19,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $360,531.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GHL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 84,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 21,870 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,308,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,132,000 after purchasing an additional 18,070 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.