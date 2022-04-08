Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $204.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS.

Resources Connection stock opened at $17.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $579.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. Resources Connection has a 12 month low of $13.28 and a 12 month high of $20.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $176,696.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $56,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGP. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Resources Connection by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

