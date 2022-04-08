Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $167.85

Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $167.85 and last traded at $168.48, with a volume of 12813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $172.78.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Whirlpool from $295.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.75 and its 200 day moving average is $209.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.71.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Whirlpool by 1,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

