SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $61.19

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.19 and last traded at $61.20, with a volume of 215685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.06.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.58.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 165.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

