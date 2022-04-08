Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 50,313 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,315,824 shares.The stock last traded at $57.22 and had previously closed at $58.19.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $92.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average is $57.00.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

