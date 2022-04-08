Dupont Capital Management Corp Lowers Stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 225,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,559,000 after purchasing an additional 85,920 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in M.D.C. by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 361,931 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in M.D.C. by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in M.D.C. by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in M.D.C. by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 315,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of M.D.C. stock opened at $35.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $63.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.42.

M.D.C. ( NYSE:MDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. M.D.C.’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.58%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

