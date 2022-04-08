Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 5,498 Shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,787 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,498 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in M.D.C. were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 138.2% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 50.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 76.4% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 155.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 2,027.5% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M.D.C. from $66.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised M.D.C. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on M.D.C. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of MDC opened at $35.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.42.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.31). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

