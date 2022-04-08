Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 5.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

PPBI opened at $33.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.94. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $33.33 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

