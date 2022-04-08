D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $1.62 Million Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,919 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM opened at $93.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $94.45. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.71.

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 268,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $20,003,327.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 155,266 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.74, for a total transaction of $11,915,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.