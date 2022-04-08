Yousif Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in CarMax by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CarMax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in CarMax by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.27.

KMX stock opened at $99.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.35 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.97.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

