Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Stake Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Pentair worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Pentair by 853.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 2,106.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Pentair by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Pentair in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,000. 87.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNR opened at $53.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $52.13 and a 12-month high of $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Pentair from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.07.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

