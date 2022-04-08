Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 232 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 33.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,347 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.7% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.6% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 5,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 109.0% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the third quarter valued at about $6,486,000.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Parent sold 35,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $2,359,969.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $69.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.48. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $74.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 84.80% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.45.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

