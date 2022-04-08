NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) will announce $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for NetApp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the highest is $1.29. NetApp posted earnings of $1.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetApp will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $5.62. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NetApp.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NTAP shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays raised shares of NetApp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.84.

NetApp stock opened at $78.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.56. NetApp has a 52 week low of $72.04 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.25%.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $1,131,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total transaction of $355,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter valued at $204,555,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in NetApp by 193.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,936,137 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $173,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,142 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 106.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,967,671 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $160,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,645 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $140,587,000 after purchasing an additional 996,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after purchasing an additional 982,015 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

