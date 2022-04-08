Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Underperform”

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $69.00 target price on the bank’s stock, down from their prior target price of $78.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.75.

PB opened at $66.66 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $64.40 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.00.

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $280.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.99 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.75% and a return on equity of 8.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 37.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PB. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Prosperity Bancshares by 8.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 15,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $58,322,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and solutions. It offers retail and commercial banking services such as deposits, online Internet banking, loan, investments, trust, and credit card to small and medium-sized businesses and consumers.

