Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sonic Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonic Automotive currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.67.

NYSE SAH opened at $39.60 on Thursday. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $38.64 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.66.

Sonic Automotive ( NYSE:SAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.83. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Sonic Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 12.38%.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $143,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Sonic Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sonic Automotive by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products for its guests.

