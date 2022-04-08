Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SPG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $190.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $158.39.

NYSE:SPG opened at $125.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $111.30 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.49%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

