Truist Financial Raises The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Price Target to $98.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $88.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The Ensign Group has a 12-month low of $68.29 and a 12-month high of $95.86.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The company had revenue of $693.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.67 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.92, for a total transaction of $59,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 131,297 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,510. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 916.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,129,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,601 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,327,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,407,000 after acquiring an additional 752,493 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,909,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 47,249.4% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 449,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,687,000 after acquiring an additional 448,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,300,000 after buying an additional 397,221 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

