Redd (RDD) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last seven days, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Redd coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,378.48 or 1.00051245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00062932 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00027116 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002046 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009281 BTC.

Redd Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Redd Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

