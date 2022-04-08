Akroma Price Tops $0.0009 (AKA)

Akroma (AKA) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Akroma has a total market cap of $16,629.28 and $15.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Akroma has traded 35.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Akroma

Akroma (CRYPTO:AKA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. Akroma’s official message board is medium.com/akroma . Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Akroma is akroma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Akroma is a PoW Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Akroma aims to build an EVM based application development platform with a stable and self-funding governance model designed to offer startups and businesses an unparalleled development and usage experience. “

Akroma Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akroma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Akroma using one of the exchanges listed above.

