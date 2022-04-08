Gifto (GTO) Tops One Day Volume of $49.36 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 8th. Gifto has a market cap of $38.18 million and $49.36 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0496 or 0.00000114 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gifto has traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar.



About Gifto

Gifto is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

