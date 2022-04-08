Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $3.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.49.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on OVV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ovintiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $21.07 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,797,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 532.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 34,645 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Ovintiv by 820.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 116,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 103,887 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Ovintiv by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 51,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,623 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter worth about $1,243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.24%.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.