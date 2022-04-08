BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BP in a report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.35 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

BP has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lowered their price target on BP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on BP from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BP from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

BP stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. BP has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $34.16.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $50.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. BP had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 4.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $0.323 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. BP’s payout ratio is 57.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BP in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in BP by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BP in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.78% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

