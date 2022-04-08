Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now anticipates that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s FY2022 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.64 EPS.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.93.

FND opened at $82.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.87. Floor & Decor has a 52 week low of $79.38 and a 52 week high of $145.89.

In related news, Director William T. Giles bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $1,262,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $96,997,000. Stewart Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Stewart Asset Management LLC now owns 68,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,905,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 33,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

