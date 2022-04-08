PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for PHX Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.13. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.15 million. PHX Minerals had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 1.75%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on PHX. StockNews.com downgraded PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

NYSE PHX opened at $2.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. PHX Minerals has a 1 year low of $1.96 and a 1 year high of $4.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHX. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,396 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 16,479 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 5,754.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,098 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 14,518 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% in the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 323,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

