Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Lowered to $394.00 at JMP Securities

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its price objective decreased by JMP Securities from $405.00 to $394.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock.

COIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $440.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $275.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Compass Point cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $329.73.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $166.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. Coinbase Global has a twelve month low of $150.12 and a twelve month high of $429.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.71.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $1.38. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 46.23% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 325.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $209,861.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 26.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

