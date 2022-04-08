Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “

Get Aridis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ARDS opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.51). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aridis Pharmaceuticals (ARDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aridis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.