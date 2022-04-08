Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies to treat life-threatening infections. The company’s product pipeline consists of AR-301, AR-105, AR-101, AR-401, AR-201 and AR-501 which are in clinical stages. Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in San Jose, United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ ARDS opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.13 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARDS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 10,614 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wealth Architects LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Aridis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 14.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
