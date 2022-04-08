Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Given New $8.40 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $6.90 to $8.40 in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tilray from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilray from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tilray currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.53.

TLRY opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11 and a beta of 2.41. Tilray has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $23.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.64 million. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 0.79% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,646,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Tilray by 581.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,040,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447,611 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Tilray by 11,440.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,026,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,978 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Tilray in the third quarter valued at about $10,018,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Tilray by 2,914.7% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 673,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,735,000 after purchasing an additional 651,137 shares during the last quarter. 12.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

