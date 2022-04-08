BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target Cut to $41.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $49.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

BWA has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.75.

BWA opened at $36.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.82.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BorgWarner will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 50,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in BorgWarner by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

