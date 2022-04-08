Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stake Lowered by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,674 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC owned about 0.15% of Cantaloupe worth $916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter worth about $17,800,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,705,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,440 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Cantaloupe by 34.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after buying an additional 458,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Towerview LLC raised its stake in shares of Cantaloupe by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

In other Cantaloupe news, Director Ian Jiro Harris purchased 13,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.76 per share, with a total value of $108,174.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 18.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CTLP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Cantaloupe from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cantaloupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Shares of CTLP stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. Cantaloupe, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.13 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cantaloupe Profile (Get Rating)

Cantaloupe, Inc, a digital payment and software services company, provides technology solutions for the unattended retail market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides ePort, an integrated payment device that is deployed in self-service, unattended market applications, such as vending, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and others, which facilitates digital payments; and integrated software services for payment devices in the field for the wireless transfer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.