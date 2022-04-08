Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 969 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 12,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 59.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAR stock opened at $164.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30 and a beta of 1.69. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.23 and a 1 year high of $184.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.50.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 125.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $158.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.36.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total transaction of $1,814,894.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,726 shares of company stock worth $3,003,209 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments.

