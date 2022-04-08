Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Stock Holdings Increased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,600,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,688,000 after buying an additional 182,823 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 758.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 4.5% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on TT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $189.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $202.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.25.

NYSE:TT opened at $152.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $142.53 and a 12 month high of $207.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.52.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 10.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.58%.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $790,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $941,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trane Technologies (Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.