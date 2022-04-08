Ieq Capital LLC Buys 125 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,329,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,509,841,000 after buying an additional 144,127 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,484,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,351,000 after acquiring an additional 109,340 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 61.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,931,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,733 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,738,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,761,000 after purchasing an additional 195,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,675,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,358,000 after purchasing an additional 132,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $174.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.25.

TT opened at $152.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.52. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $142.53 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.58%.

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 5,885 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $941,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 5,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $790,994.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,424 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,970. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

