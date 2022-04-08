Ieq Capital LLC Sells 420 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 312.9% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV opened at $204.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.73 and its 200 day moving average is $254.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.78. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.48 and a 1 year high of $343.96.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $485.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $303.00 to $288.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $310.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Veeva Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $300.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.58.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.02, for a total value of $2,354,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

