New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF) Financial Survey

New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) and Mountain Province Diamonds (OTCMKTS:MPVDF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Mountain Province Diamonds shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares New Age Metals and Mountain Province Diamonds’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Age Metals N/A -9.43% -9.01% Mountain Province Diamonds 89.11% 34.81% 8.22%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for New Age Metals and Mountain Province Diamonds, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Mountain Province Diamonds 1 0 0 0 1.00

Mountain Province Diamonds has a consensus target price of $0.15, indicating a potential downside of 76.90%. Given Mountain Province Diamonds’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mountain Province Diamonds is more favorable than New Age Metals.

Risk and Volatility

New Age Metals has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mountain Province Diamonds has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Age Metals and Mountain Province Diamonds’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio New Age Metals N/A N/A -$550,000.00 N/A N/A Mountain Province Diamonds $246.31 million 0.56 $220.35 million $1.04 0.62

Mountain Province Diamonds has higher revenue and earnings than New Age Metals.

Summary

Mountain Province Diamonds beats New Age Metals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About New Age Metals (Get Rating)

New Age Metals Inc., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum group metals (PGMs), and precious and base metal properties in Canada. It holds interests in the River Valley PGE project located in the Dana and Pardo townships of Northern Ontario; the Genesis PGE/polymetallic project located in south central Alaska; and eight lithium projects situated to the northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba. The company was formerly known as Pacific North West Capital Corp. and changed its name to New Age Metals Inc. in February 2017. New Age Metals Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mountain Province Diamonds (Get Rating)

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., through its subsidiaries, focuses on the mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. Its primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© diamond mine comprising four mining leases covering an area of 10,353 hectares; and holds a 100% interest in the Kennady North project consisting of 22 federal leases and 97 claims covering an area of 106,202 hectares located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. The company was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

