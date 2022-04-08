Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASTE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Astec Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 48,177.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 497,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,758,000 after purchasing an additional 496,231 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Astec Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,361,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Astec Industries by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,624,000 after buying an additional 304,700 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter worth $14,437,000. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 451,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,245,000 after acquiring an additional 164,408 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

ASTE stock opened at $40.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25. Astec Industries has a 12-month low of $39.54 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $918.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.89 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Astec Industries will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

Astec Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

