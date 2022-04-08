Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.22.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

NYSE:TSN opened at $91.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Tyson Foods has a twelve month low of $69.88 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The stock has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.31.

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $484,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $1,117,621.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,290 shares of company stock valued at $8,558,443 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 11.9% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $487,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 117,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 83,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

