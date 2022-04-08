Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock opened at $7.38 on Friday. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.46.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. The company accepts deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

