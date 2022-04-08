CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Barrington Research

Barrington Research cut shares of CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised CDK Global from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDK Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDK Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Shares of CDK stock opened at $54.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.51. CDK Global has a 1 year low of $38.53 and a 1 year high of $55.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.20.

CDK Global ( NASDAQ:CDK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. CDK Global had a return on equity of 66.55% and a net margin of 60.45%. The firm had revenue of $436.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDK Global will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in CDK Global by 0.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries in the United States and internationally. It offers subscription-based software and technology solutions to automotive retailers, as well as to retailers and manufacturers of heavy trucks, construction and agricultural equipment, motorcycles, boats, and other marine and recreational vehicles.

