Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Given a $210.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price target on Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Apple from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $189.82.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $172.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. Apple has a twelve month low of $122.25 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.57.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,085 shares of company stock valued at $28,728,085. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

