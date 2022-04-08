RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.52.

Several research firms have commented on RWEOY. Citigroup raised their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft to €45.00 ($49.45) in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($42.86) to €39.10 ($42.97) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €48.00 ($52.75) to €46.50 ($51.10) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €38.30 ($42.09) to €42.50 ($46.70) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

RWEOY stock opened at $44.50 on Friday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $46.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.83.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

