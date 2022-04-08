Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS) Plans $0.12 Dividend

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1225 per share on Friday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of BRBS stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. Blue Ridge Bankshares has a one year low of $14.40 and a one year high of $19.22.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $43.08 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 960,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,188,000 after buying an additional 56,555 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 249,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $1,692,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. 45.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Company Profile

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

